New Zealand
1News

Cyclone Gabrielle: Tragedy deepens as death toll rises to six

11:48pm

The death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle continues to climb, over three days after it ripped across the North Island, decimating dozens of communities from Northland to Gisborne.

Six people are now confirmed to have died.

A volunteer firefighter in Auckland's Muriwai was killed when a house he was searching was hit by a landslide on Monday.

Colleague Craig Stevens suffered critical injuries and died in hospital on Thursday.

In the Hawke's Bay, a woman died when a bank collapsed into her home in Pūtōrino, while on Tuesday evening a body washed up on a beach north of Napier.

On Wednesday afternoon it was reported the body of a child who was believed to have been caught by flood waters in Eskdale had been discovered.

This morning, a body was found in Gisborne - again - it's believed they were trapped by rising floodwaters.

New ZealandNatural DisastersWeather NewsHawke's BayGisborne

SHARE

Latest

Popular

11:48pm

Cyclone Gabrielle: Tragedy deepens as death toll rises to six

4:26

Cyclone Gabrielle: Tragedy deepens as death toll rises to six

11:39pm

JackJumpers ensure Breakers' Hobart hoodoo continues

JackJumpers ensure Breakers' Hobart hoodoo continues

11:12pm

Second firefighter involved in Muriwai landslide dies

3:48

Second firefighter involved in Muriwai landslide dies

11:03pm

Death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle rises; Hipkins warns more could come

4:50

Death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle rises; Hipkins warns more could come

10:05pm

Bold moves see England dominate opening day of Test series in NZ

Bold moves see England dominate opening day of Test series in NZ

9:56pm

Emirates Team UK? Sir Ben Ainslie secures new sailing sponsor

Emirates Team UK? Sir Ben Ainslie secures new sailing sponsor
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle rises; Hipkins warns more could come

Porirua farm manager 'overwhelmed' by donations for cyclone victims

Chopper pilot didn't know if family was safe during rescue efforts

'It was biblical' – Puketapu family recall escape from floodwaters