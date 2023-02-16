Cyclone Gabrielle: Tragedy deepens as death toll rises to six

The death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle continues to climb, over three days after it ripped across the North Island, decimating dozens of communities from Northland to Gisborne.

Six people are now confirmed to have died.

A volunteer firefighter in Auckland's Muriwai was killed when a house he was searching was hit by a landslide on Monday.

Colleague Craig Stevens suffered critical injuries and died in hospital on Thursday.

In the Hawke's Bay, a woman died when a bank collapsed into her home in Pūtōrino, while on Tuesday evening a body washed up on a beach north of Napier.

On Wednesday afternoon it was reported the body of a child who was believed to have been caught by flood waters in Eskdale had been discovered.

This morning, a body was found in Gisborne - again - it's believed they were trapped by rising floodwaters.