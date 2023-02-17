Flight issues leave Storm arriving late for Christchurch clash

Just 48 hours out from a pre-season clash against the Warriors in Christchurch, a late flight cancellation means the Storm are still stuck in Melbourne.

1News understands the club was left scrambling or the next flight available after their flight today was scratched but they've managed to secure on arriving tomorrow afternoon.

The club plans to have a late afternoon open training session just after 4pm at Orangetheory Stadium ahead of Sunday's match.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are scheduled to arrive in the Christchurch tomorrow afternoon as well, ahead of their first game in the Garden City since 2019.

Sunday's 3pm game comes after the Warriors opened 2023 with a comprehensive 48-12 preseason win over a young Wests Tigers outfit last week in Hamilton.

Coach Andrew Webster has made several tweaks to the side from that clash with centre Adam Pompey, who played for the Māori All Stars last week, replaced by Viliami Vailea while standoff Te Maire Martin is remaining in Auckland to be with partner Bridget following the birth of their first child.

Luke Metcalf has been ruled out for the fixture with a hamstring injury, leaving sophomore Ronald Volkman to fill Martin's spot.

Elsewhere, fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and second rower Marata Niukore make their comeback appearances for the Warriors with fellow new signing Mitchell Barnett named in the starting front row.