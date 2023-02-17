Business
Bed Bath and Beyond apologises after 'cyclone strength savings' ad

11 mins ago
(Source: 1News)

Bed Bath and Beyond has withdrawn a campaign and issued an apology after sending out an email that advertised "Cyclone Strength Savings" on a range of items from wicker baskets to scented candles.

It came as New Zealand is in a state of national emergency, with seven people confirmed to have died, people homes destroyed and entire communities cut off in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The retailer has since received a number of complaints about the campaign and its timing and issues a statement of apology.

"We got it really wrong today and genuinely apologise for the thoughtless heading in our e mail to customers," it read.

"By no means was our intention to make light of Cyclone Gabrielle or its devastating effects."

Bed Bath and Beyond said they will continue to support those impacted by the cyclone, including "a number of staff and customers in several regions". They said they are working to support communities, including through donated products.

General manager of Bed Bath and Beyond Guy Hunt told Stuff the homeware retailer had received a number of complaints from customers regarding the heading of its email.

