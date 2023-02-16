New Zealand
1News

Te Karaka locals rally after being battered by Cyclone Gabrielle

4:48pm

Te Karaka locals have banded together in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, keeping each others' spirits up despite many residents' houses being destroyed.

Five hundred people were evacuated on Tuesday from the small settlement, which lies inland of Gisborne.

For 27 hours they were stranded, with no communication and no idea whether anyone was coming to help.

However, the community spirit has prevailed, with many stepping up to help their neighbours.

Wendy Ruru-Higgins has been helping prepare food since she was evacuated.

"We're really lucky, we only got flooding underneath our house, but a lot of my whānau, they lost everything."

Ruru-Higgins told 1News it's been tough to stay strong.

"It's really hard to keep their spirits up as well... because they have nothing.

"I sort of feel guilty because I'm okay."

Large parts of Gisborne have been left with a damaged water supply, and no internet or phone coverage following Cyclone Gabrielle.

At least one person has lost their life in the town — their body was found as flood waters receded on the east coast.

New ZealandWeather NewsGisborneNatural Disasters

SHARE

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

LIVE

Full video: Hipkins speaks after visiting hard-hit regions

Full video: Hipkins speaks after visiting hard-hit regions

9 mins ago

Live: Black Caps vs England, first Test

Live: Black Caps vs England, first Test

11 mins ago

Live: Hipkins won't rule out likelihood of more fatalities

4:50

Live: Hipkins won't rule out likelihood of more fatalities

24 mins ago

Over 3500 people registered as uncontactable following cyclone

Over 3500 people registered as uncontactable following cyclone

35 mins ago

Queensland woman jailed over death of toddlers in hot car

Queensland woman jailed over death of toddlers in hot car

36 mins ago

Westpac warns of Cyclone Gabrielle-related scam messages

Westpac warns of Cyclone Gabrielle-related scam messages
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Full video: Hipkins speaks after visiting hard-hit regions

Over 3500 people registered as uncontactable following cyclone

Westpac warns of Cyclone Gabrielle-related scam messages