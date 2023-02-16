Queensland police shooting labelled as terror attack

Queensland Police say inquires into the December shooting at Wieambilla have concluded it was a “religiously motivated terrorist attack”.

Two officers - Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow - were killed, as was Alan Dare, who lived on a neighbouring property.

Speaking to media, Deputy Commissioner Tracy Linford said the three killers were motivated by Premillennialist theology but were not Sovereign Citizens.

"Nathaniel, Gareth and Stacy Train acted as an autonomous cell and executed a religiously-motivated terrorist attack," she said.

The Deputy Commissioner confirmed this was the first time Australia has seen Christian extremism in this form of an attack.

Officers have been looking over diary entries and online posts by the group.

"We can see they did see police as monsters and demons."

She said there were no suggestions that there was anyone else connected to the killing in Australia.

The investigation is still ongoing.