'Significant' investment scam targeting Kiwis, CERT NZ warns

CERT NZ is warning of a "significant" investment scam targeting New Zealanders who are seeking financial advice.

It said scammers are using Google Ads to target potential investors searching for terms like "term deposit comparison NZ".

People are then shown an ad from a "malicious site" that claims to offer advice on investments. The site is used to harvest details on individuals.

CERT NZ's threat and incident response manager Jordan Heersping says the scammers were using "sophisticated social engineering tactics".

"The scammers then call the targets claiming to be from the investment team at a New Zealand-based financial institution, and send a fake investment prospectus.

"The target is followed up with numerous phone calls and emails with fake contracts and instructions on how to send money."

He said some people have also been given a fake investment portfolio website to check their investments.

"These fake sites even require a login before showing a balance specific to the target, giving people a false sense of security and potentially sending more money to the scammers."

Heersping said if people think they may have been caught up in a scam, they should contact the bank immediately.

"Use their official phone number or website. The banks are aware of this scam and their fraud teams are on alert to help you, but the sooner you act the better."

He said people can also report suspicious sites to CERT NZ.