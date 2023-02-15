Magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocks lower North Island

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake has rocked the lower North Island this evening, with thousands reported to have felt it.

The earthquake struck at 7.38pm at a depth of 50km. It was centred 50km north-west of Paraparaumu.

Over 60,000 people around the country have reported on GeoNet feeling the earthquake.

A man who was working atop the Wellington train station told 1News it was “scary”.

“I was like oh I gotta go home now,” he laughed.

ADVERTISEMENT

One woman told 1News she was sitting in a restaurant on Wellington’s waterfront when the quake struck.

“It was like a rumbling motion…Most people stopped, paused, looked around to see if it would get any worse.

“There were some lights swaying but no damage.”

Thousands felt the earthquake that struck off the Kapiti Coast. (Source: GeoNet)

Another told 1News she didn’t feel the quake as she was on the bus at the time, but was quick to get in touch with her parents in Paraparaumu after receiving a notification on her phone.

“I was like ‘oh my gosh is everyone okay?’ and they said some stuff had fallen down…it was a little bit scary.”

The quake struck off the Kapiti Coast, but GeoNet have advised there is no threat of a tsunami.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Remember, drop, cover hold in the event of aftershocks," GeoNet said.

1News reporter Larissa Howie was on the ground in Wellington and said there was no obvious signs of damage in Wellington CBD.