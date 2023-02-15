New Zealand
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks lower North Island

6 mins ago
Thousands felt the earthquake that struck off the Kapiti Coast.

Thousands felt the earthquake that struck off the Kapiti Coast. (Source: GeoNet)

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake has rocked the lower North Island this evening, with thousands reported to have felt it.

The earthquake struck at 7.38pm at a depth of 48km. It was centred 50km north-west of Paraparaumu.

So far, over 60,000 people around the country have reported on GeoNet feeling the earthquake.

People on social media have described the earthquake as "scary" and "strong" in the Wellington and Manawatu regions.

The quake struck off the Kapiti Coast, but GeoNet have advised there is no threat of a tsunami.

"Remember, drop, cover hold in the event of aftershocks," GeoNet said.

More to come.

