Australia's Reserve Bank grilled over repeated interest rates rise

The boss of Australia's Reserve Bank has faced a grilling today over repeated interest rate hikes.

After the ninth rise in a row, rates now sit at 3.35%.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe admitted the hikes were unpopular with the public but said the measures were necessary to contain inflation.

Lowe appeared before a Senate estimates committee in Canberra, and was asked about the impact of recent rises on property owners, and renters.

"There are nine people based on the advice of a large staff. So that's the world we operate in. I'm not complaining about it. That's our job. I've got to contain inflation."

He was also asked by Greens Senator Nick McKim why he hadn't resigned, and accused him of pushing Australia towards a recession.

Lowe said that wasn't his intention.

"We are trying to navigate a narrow path here. We want to get inflation down because it's dangerous. It's corrosive, it hurts people, it damages income inequality and it if stays high it leads to higher interest rates and more unemployment."

The RBA has also been accused of misleading borrowers, with forecasts that monetary policy might not change until 2024.