World
1News

2 missing after incident in rural Queensland mine

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
6:06pm
An underground lead and zinc mine (file image).

An underground lead and zinc mine (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Emergency crews are searching for two workers unaccounted for following an incident at a mine in rural north-west Queensland.

The incident occurred at the Dugald River mine this morning.

The mine is operated by MMG, and according to its website is one of the world’s top 10 zinc operations.

The operation employs around 500 employees with a mix of fly-in, fly-out and local staff.

"Two Barminco employees working at MMG's Dugald River mine in Queensland were this morning involved in an incident and currently remain unaccounted for," MMG said in a statement.

"The site's emergency response has been activated and is working closely with Barminco and authorities to assist in search and rescue efforts."

MMG said operations at the mine "have been halted while the search is underway".

"MMG has extended all available resources and support to Barminco and the Dugald River mine."

WorldAustraliaAccidents

SHARE

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Live: Some Dargaville residents forced to evacuate as high tide looms

4:29

Live: Some Dargaville residents forced to evacuate as high tide looms

3 mins ago

BREAKING

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks lower North Island

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks lower North Island

21 mins ago

Couple brave flooded shed to milk 180 cows for parents

1:36

Couple brave flooded shed to milk 180 cows for parents

7:00pm

Queen Consort Camilla to be crowned with Queen Mary’s crown

Queen Consort Camilla to be crowned with Queen Mary’s crown

6:58pm

Over 1400 uncontactable after flood, 'grave concerns' for some

4:29

Over 1400 uncontactable after flood, 'grave concerns' for some

6:57pm

Body found in search for missing firefighter at Muriwai

3:48

Body found in search for missing firefighter at Muriwai
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Hazardous spill shuts down traffic outside Tucson, Arizona

'Leave immediately': Bushfires rage across Queensland

Last flight leaves Norfolk Island as Cyclone Gabrielle bears down

Australia rejects coal mine on environmental grounds for first time