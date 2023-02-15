2 missing after incident in rural Queensland mine

Emergency crews are searching for two workers unaccounted for following an incident at a mine in rural north-west Queensland.

The incident occurred at the Dugald River mine this morning.

The mine is operated by MMG, and according to its website is one of the world’s top 10 zinc operations.

The operation employs around 500 employees with a mix of fly-in, fly-out and local staff.

"Two Barminco employees working at MMG's Dugald River mine in Queensland were this morning involved in an incident and currently remain unaccounted for," MMG said in a statement.

"The site's emergency response has been activated and is working closely with Barminco and authorities to assist in search and rescue efforts."

MMG said operations at the mine "have been halted while the search is underway".

"MMG has extended all available resources and support to Barminco and the Dugald River mine."