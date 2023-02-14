Nick Cassidy the latest Kiwi to get a taste of IndyCar action

New Zealand could have a fourth driver featuring in IndyCar this year with Formula E pro Nick Cassidy earning a test drive with a team well-acquainted with Kiwi talent.

Cassidy will join Chip Ganassi Racing for their two-day test at Sebring in Florida this week after finishing a strong second in the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix last Saturday.

Chip Ganassi Racing has been the long-time team of six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon and is the new home of fellow Kiwi Marcus Armstrong, who is racing road circuits this season.

Former Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin also races IndyCar currently with Team Penske.

Cassidy's testing comes as his Envision Racing contract is up for renewal at the end of the 2023 Formula E circuit, giving him the chance to weigh up his options.

The 28-year-old could also shift to Supercars though where he is linked to Shane van Gisbergen's Triple Eight Racing.

Cassidy has built an impressive resume in a short amount of time after racing in both the German Touring Cars and the FIA World Endurance Championship alongside Formula E last year and currently sits third in FE this season.