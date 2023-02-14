Isolated Far North may have to consider rationing supplies - mayor

The Far North may have to consider rationing supplies after the region was cut off and isolated following the impacts of ex-Cyclone Gabrielle.

Far North district mayor Moko Tepania told Seven Sharp it's unknown how long the region may be cut off and isolated from much-needed supply chains.

He said while there are diversions in place for lighter vehicles, for large trucks it's another story.

"We're going to have to start thinking about rationing if we don't manage to clear up some of those excess ways to get food supplies up here into the Far North, and Whangārei and Kaipara as well.

"Those are going to be critical for us. This national state of emergency will obviously be able to move resources around so that we can make sure that we are fed and we are watered."

Tepania said there is also major concern around power outages.

"We've got something like 10,000 households without power still across 43 different communities here in the Far North alone, and obviously our work crews are incredibly fatigued."

He said the council is looking to get staff from Christchurch to help restore power to affected households.

Tepania said while it has been "touch and go" across the region, with some communities left isolated.

There are nine evacuation centres currently housing around 120 evacuees.

"Once the flood waters recede, we can clear all of those trees and restore power; we can finally see some semblance of a return to normalcy but until we can manage to do so, it's still very much in the response mode and relief mode here."