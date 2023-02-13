More 'destructive winds' expected in North Island, into Tuesday

The North Island will likely face more "destructive" winds as far south as Taranaki by midnight tonight, meteorologist Dan Corbett says.

Cyclone Gabrielle has already battered northern parts of the country, but Corbett says there is more to come in terms of strong gusts.

"[The cyclone] is extra-tropical, but it still has a lot of tropical moisture, it still has a lot of wind as it barrels up against the high and [creates] that zone of destructive winds," he says.

Corbett also says there is an "oomph" in the atmosphere from the west that could bring a "sting in the tail" to already affected regions.

"[A] little bend in the wind is gonna help to deepen the low and make [for] stronger winds as we run towards midnight, and that won't be good news for certain parts of the North Island," he said, with Coromandel, Auckland, Northland and even Taranaki in the firing line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday's outlook

He says tomorrow, south-west winds will likely impact Northland and Auckland, reach Taranaki later in the morning, and intensify in Gisborne by Tuesday night.

"It will ease back, but we've got another rough night to come," he warns.

NIWA meteorologist Georgina Griffiths told this afternoon's Civil Defence briefing that those who have not yet seen high winds or had damage from the wind are likely to experience it tomorrow.

"The winds turn from east to south and I would suggest if you haven’t had wind damage yet, you are likely to see some tomorrow."

"Once the winds turn south westerly all of Auckland will blow and we remain on red wind warning through until midnight Tuesday."

Forecasters are predicting gusts of 100-120km/h will be widespread across all of tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Griffiths said Great Barrier Island “is in for a hard night”, and warned of the 2am high tide which aligns with a storm surge of around half a meter.

It will affect the eastern coastline of Auckland including Great Barrier Island, parts of Waiheke Island, the eastern bays and Firth of Thames coast.

“Just be mindful that 2am is the risk period for a really elevated sea level well about what is forecast.”

Advice from National Emergency Management Office

• Severe impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle are now being seen across the upper North Island.

• Red Weather warnings are in place for Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Gisborne and Taranaki, with Orange warnings for the rest of the North Island as well as the top of the South (Marlborough, Nelson and Buller).

• People should stay up to date with the forecasts from MetService and continue to follow the advice of civil defence and emergency services.

ADVERTISEMENT

• If it is safe to do so, stay at home. Avoid all non-essential travel. If you do have to travel, drive to the conditions and watch for flooding and debris on the road.

• Have an evacuation plan in case your home becomes unsafe to stay in.

• If you have evacuated, please stay where you are until you are given the all-clear to go home.

• Stay away from floodwater and never drive through floodwaters.

• Check in on neighbours and family members if it is safe to do so

• Please stay up to date with the forecasts from MetService and continue to follow the advice of civil defence and emergency services.

• Advice on how to get prepared is at getready.govt.nz