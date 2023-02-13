Drone captures large swells rolling into Mount Maunganui

Drone footage has captured large swells rolling into Mount Maunganui today.

It comes as Cyclone Gabrielle has whipped up waves up and down the North Island's east coast.

The drone caught big rolling swells lined up to hit the popular Bay of Plenty beach.

Yesterday, similar scenes were captured by ITM Fishing Show host Matt Watson at his Bay of Islands home.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You know how long it took me to get that lawn established, bye bye," he said as the ocean encroached on his property.

The cyclone is expected to impact the country over the next two days as it slowly tracks south.

Advice from the National Emergency Management Office

• Severe impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle are now being seen across the upper North Island.

• Red Weather warnings are in place for Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Gisborne and Taranaki, with Orange warnings for the rest of the North Island as well as the top of the South (Marlborough, Nelson and Buller).

• People should stay up to date with the forecasts from MetService and continue to follow the advice of civil defence and emergency services.

• If it is safe to do so, stay at home. Avoid all non-essential travel. If you do have to travel, drive to the conditions and watch for flooding and debris on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Have an evacuation plan in case your home becomes unsafe to stay in.

• If you have evacuated, please stay where you are until you are given the all-clear to go home.

• Stay away from floodwater and never drive through floodwaters.

• Check in on neighbours and family members if it is safe to do so

• Please stay up to date with the forecasts from MetService and continue to follow the advice of civil defence and emergency services.

• Advice on how to get prepared is at getready.govt.nz