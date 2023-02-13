New Zealand
1News

Photos: Cyclone Gabrielle batters parts of North Island

2:59pm
A large tree has been knocked over in Beachlands, Auckland.

A large tree has been knocked over in Beachlands, Auckland. (Source: Paul Marshall)

The impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle are being felt across the upper North Island, with large waves, slips, power outages and flooding.

Follow our live updates here

More bad weather is coming, with Auckland, Coromandel and Hawke's Bay in the firing line.

Here are some pictures of what's happened so far:

A photo taken at Paihia Wharf of a large wave in the Bay Of Islands.
Whangārei District Council urged people near rivers in some low-lying parts of the city to leave their homes.
A boat appears to have tipped amid the wild weaher in Whangamatā.
A photo taken by Paul Marshall of a fallen tree at Beachlands Domain
High water at Mount Main Beach
A photo shows flooding in Whau Valley, Whangarei in Northland.
A piece of panelling has been blown onto a boat at Kissing Point Marina in Whangarei, Northland.
Heavy winds have blown a tree onto a house in Arkles Bay, Auckland.
Waves smash the shore at Tairua Beach, Coromandel.
A photo taken at Paihia Wharf of a large wave in the Bay Of Islands. (Source: Gwen Gilmore )


Advice from the National Emergency Management Office

• Severe impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle are now being seen across the upper North Island.

• Red Weather warnings are in place for Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Gisborne and Taranaki, with Orange warnings for the rest of the North Island as well as the top of the South (Marlborough, Nelson and Buller).

• People should stay up to date with the forecasts from MetService and continue to follow the advice of civil defence and emergency services.

• If it is safe to do so, stay at home. Avoid all non-essential travel. If you do have to travel, drive to the conditions and watch for flooding and debris on the road.

• Have an evacuation plan in case your home becomes unsafe to stay in.

• If you have evacuated, please stay where you are until you are given the all-clear to go home.

• Stay away from floodwater and never drive through floodwaters.

• Check in on neighbours and family members if it is safe to do so

• Please stay up to date with the forecasts from MetService and continue to follow the advice of civil defence and emergency services.

• Advice on how to get prepared is at getready.govt.nz

New ZealandNatural DisastersWeather News

SHARE

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Live: Cyclone sees Interislander cancelled, Hawke’s Bay red rain warning

1:24

Live: Cyclone sees Interislander cancelled, Hawke’s Bay red rain warning

8 mins ago

'Immediate relief': Govt pledges $11.5m in flood, cyclone support

'Immediate relief': Govt pledges $11.5m in flood, cyclone support

13 mins ago

BREAKING

Full stream: Hipkins gives post-Cab address from Auckland

Full stream: Hipkins gives post-Cab address from Auckland

15 mins ago

East Auckland community unites to create first Civil Defence centre

East Auckland community unites to create first Civil Defence centre

16 mins ago

Jamieson injury, weather hurt Black Caps' Test preparations

Jamieson injury, weather hurt Black Caps' Test preparations

21 mins ago

Gloriavale woman 'discriminated against' because she’s female, Christian

Gloriavale woman 'discriminated against' because she’s female, Christian
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Live: Cyclone sees Interislander cancelled, Hawke’s Bay red rain warning

'Immediate relief': Govt pledges $11.5m in flood, cyclone support

East Auckland community unites to create first Civil Defence centre

Supermarkets say there's 'plenty of stock' as items fly off shelves