Photos: Cyclone Gabrielle batters parts of North Island

The impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle are being felt across the upper North Island, with large waves, slips, power outages and flooding.

Follow our live updates here

More bad weather is coming, with Auckland, Coromandel and Hawke's Bay in the firing line.

Here are some pictures of what's happened so far:

A photo taken at Paihia Wharf of a large wave in the Bay Of Islands. (Source: Gwen Gilmore )

ADVERTISEMENT





Advice from the National Emergency Management Office

• Severe impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle are now being seen across the upper North Island.

• Red Weather warnings are in place for Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Gisborne and Taranaki, with Orange warnings for the rest of the North Island as well as the top of the South (Marlborough, Nelson and Buller).

• People should stay up to date with the forecasts from MetService and continue to follow the advice of civil defence and emergency services.

• If it is safe to do so, stay at home. Avoid all non-essential travel. If you do have to travel, drive to the conditions and watch for flooding and debris on the road.

• Have an evacuation plan in case your home becomes unsafe to stay in.

ADVERTISEMENT

• If you have evacuated, please stay where you are until you are given the all-clear to go home.

• Stay away from floodwater and never drive through floodwaters.

• Check in on neighbours and family members if it is safe to do so

• Please stay up to date with the forecasts from MetService and continue to follow the advice of civil defence and emergency services.

• Advice on how to get prepared is at getready.govt.nz