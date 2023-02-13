Cyclone Gabrielle: 'We really encourage people to take wise decisions'

Officials are warning those who want to check out the wild conditions to think twice before they venture outside.

Cyclone Gabrielle is expected to bring heavy rain, large waves, storm surges and high winds to many parts of the North Island.

Follow our live updates here: 'The worst is for today' - MetService's cyclone forecast

There are more than 20 severe weather warnings and watches in place across the country.

Offshore waves of 11m have been reported off the Bay of Plenty coast, and large waves have pounded parts of Northland already.

However, at a Monday morning briefing, Auckland Emergency Management duty controller Rachel Kelleher urged people to exercise caution as the system approaches Auckland.

"We would remind everyone this bad weather is likely to cause further ground instability so please keep an eye out for landslips, take extra precautions, and if you have any safety concerns at all please consider finding alternative accommodation."

There had been reports of people venturing out to check out the conditions.

"Parking up underneath trees and taking that approach probably isn't the advisable thing to do," she said.

A fallen tree on Tui Glen Rd in Auckland's Birkenhead. (Source: Supplied)

"We really encourage people to take wise decisions, stay away from sitting under trees, going out to places you really don’t need to be right now."