Live: 'There will be destruction' - Warning from Akl's deputy mayor

Join 1News for live updates as New Zealand braces for the first weather impacts from Cyclone Gabrielle.

What you need to know

Cyclone Gabrielle is no longer considered a tropical cyclone and has been classified as a subtropical low instead, MetService says. Northland is currently feeling the first weather impacts from the major storm.

The North Island has been blanketed with rain and wind warnings as the cyclone approaches Auckland. People are urged to clear gutters and drains, review evacuation plans, and tie down loose outdoor items.

Waka Kotahi NZTA is warning people in the upper North Island to avoid all non-essential travel.

Live updates

2.42pm - The Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Auckland have finished speaking to media this afternoon.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Seppuloni said the social services she's been speaking to were very well prepared in the last flooding event and is considering how they can continue to support NGOs and the social support sector.

Minister for Auckland Michael Wood said it was really good to see the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Auckland fronting to media this afternoon.

"I think people at this time do want to know that central government and local government do have a plan, that we're working together and focused on everyone's safety," Wood said.

Hipkins wrapped up by urging again that everyone take the event seriously and prepare as much as they can.

2.37pm - "Minimise the traffic on the roads as much as much as possible," Hipkins advised.

"People can make their own decisions about [going into work], but if they're not in a position to work from home yes of course they can do that."

2.34pm - Chris Hipkins is Addressing Aucklanders on the preparation for the incoming cyclone.

He said electricity suppliers will work very hard to reconnect power if it is cut and that individual school will be making decision on whether to stay open based on the guidance and their unique situations.

My main message to people across the country is to take the severe weather warning seriously... and make sure you're prepared. There's no reason for panic buying," Hipkins said.

"There will be a 24/7 transport response and one of those things will be making sure that the communication channels are open and people know exactly what's happening."

2.28pm - Watch the PM speak live from Auckland as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.

2.27pm - An emergency alert has been sent out by Auckland Emergency Management.

"Aucklanders are asked to self-evacuate to high ground if they see rising flood water or if they feel unsafe," AEM wrote in an accompanying statement.

"The alert also directs Aucklanders not to travel unless necessary and to make an emergency plan for themselves and their homes.

The alert was delivered to cell phones in reach of selected mobile towers, intending to reach most Aucklanders, although some outside the warning area may also receive the alert.

2.23pm - SH11 Paihia, Northland is now closed between Te Kauwhata Pde and Kings Rd due to flooding. Waka Kotahi asks people to use an alternative route if possible.

2.13pm - The Chief High Court Judge and Chief District Court Judge have adjourned jury trials in Auckland and Whangārei until Wednesday.

The Chief High Court Judge and Chief District Court Judge have adjourned jury trials in Auckland and Whangārei until Wednesday 15 February, in response to Cyclone Gabriellehttps://t.co/RB3mUN9D6l pic.twitter.com/dT4A182Xl8 — Courts of New Zealand (@CourtsofNZ) February 12, 2023

1.57pm - Flight cancellations are ramping up, Auckland Airport says.

"In recent hours, three airlines have cancelled flights: Air New Zealand (multiple flights); Fiji Airways (today’s flight to Nadi); and American Airlines (tomorrow’s inbound and outbound flight from/to Dallas Fort Worth)," the airport said in a statement.

1.49pm - Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is expected to speak in the next several hours.

1.44pm - Auckland's mayor and emergency management officials have made another plea for people to prepare for the imminent arrival of Cyclone Gabrielle tomorrow.

Big waves at Browns Bay Beach on Auckland's North Shore. Sunday February 12. (Source: Supplied)

Deputy mayor Desley Simpson urged people to reach out if they needed help.

"You've still got time Auckland. Please prepare yourself," she said.

"There will be destruction from this cyclone."

Auckland Emergency Management duty controller Rachel Kelleher has warned people against panic-buying as photos have emerged of long lines at supermarkets.

"I want to assure you that supermarkets will continue to remain open," she said.

"They're well-stocked."

But she said individual stores might close due to flood damage and that people should still keep several days worth of food - if they're in an area vulnerable to the weather.

MetService's region meteorologist Georgina Griffith said the worst of the weather was still to come for Auckland.

She said that the cyclone would be a "longer event" than last month's flooding.

Auckland Emergency Management's Rachel Kelleher speaks at a briefing. (Source: 1News)

"This time, the wind is the initial variable of concern. Wind first and then heavy rain on Monday.

"Be vigilant. We don’t need out-of-the-park numbers to cause heavy impacts and for things to fall over."

Mayor Wayne Brown said authorities are more prepared to respond as compared to the floods two weeks ago.

"This time we've got a lot more warning and we are better prepared," he said.

"Aucklanders are strong and resilient and we will get through this. Stay safe. Kia kaha."

The mayor said it had been "intense" work in the past several days getting ready for Cyclone Gabrielle and that he had been helping collect rubbish.

Kerbside rubbish collection alongside flood-damaged property collection will be stopped on Monday and Tuesday in Auckland, Kelleher said.

She added that anybody going to a Civil Defence Centre or shelter could take pets as long as they were in a container or on a leash.

Fire and Emergency spokesperson Vaughan Mackereth said they were bringing in specialist crews, medics, engineers, search and rescue and more.

"People can be confident there are sufficient firefighters," he said at the briefing.

Kelleher said 286 properties have been red-stickered so far from the earlier floods.

Traffic on Auckland's Harbour Bridge. (Source: 1News)

A photo from earlier shows traffic building on the approach to Auckland's Harbour Bridge. Authorities have introduced speed restrictions and are warning of potential closures if winds become too severe.

1.02pm - A man has died after being hit by a truck on State Highway 23 about halfway between Raglan and Whatawhata, police said in a statement.

"It happened near the intersection with Cogswell Road shortly before 8am today.

"The man was directing traffic on the highway, which was already closed due to previous weather events, when a truck working nearby struck and killed him.

"Support is being given to workers who were on site.

"The circumstances of the crash are being investigated."

12.40pm - Auckland Emergency Management is warning people that bags are running low at sandbagging stations across the city: "There's still enough sand but bags are running low currently so please bring your own bags."

12.35pm - We're expecting a media briefing from Auckland Emergency Management at 1pm. That briefing will be live-streamed on 1news.co.nz, and there will also be live updates on this page if you cannot listen in.

12.31pm - Air New Zealand has warned travellers of more cancelled flights over the next few days.

"For the safety of our staff and customers, international arrivals and departures from tomorrow morning through till midday Tuesday will be extremely limited," Safety Officer Captain David Morgan said.

"We've cancelled five long-haul international arrivals into Auckland tomorrow as well [as] departures. New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Singapore arrivals are operating as normal but may be required to divert to another New Zealand port.

"All Tasman and Pacific Island flights tomorrow have also been cancelled.

"In addition, all flights to, from or through Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Taupo are cancelled through till midday Tuesday," Morgan said.

11.56am - Videos posted on Twitter show heavy rain and wind in parts of Northland.

Langs Beach - currently the diversion for traffic heading south from Northland. 10ft due tomorrow and it’s already near the road. #CycloneGabriel #northland pic.twitter.com/5FH5RVEnTa — Stace (@stacehollis) February 11, 2023

House hasn’t blown away (yet) but she’s being very noisy (recorded inside 😬) #CycloneGabrielle pic.twitter.com/RaNfzZ44KQ — Kirsten (@eliterate) February 11, 2023

11.40am - Surf Life Saving is warning people to stay away from the water in the next few days due to the incoming cyclone.

Northern Region lifesaving operations manager James Lea says that swells in the past have reached up to seven metres in height.

"Clubs in the region will be operating observational patrols only from Sunday, and this would remain the case until the cyclone had passed, expected to be Wednesday.

“We want people to stay away from our beaches and coastlines if possible. The conditions are going to be extremely dangerous on both the east and west coasts of Auckland and Northland.

“To be clear, it is not safe to visit the beach while we are experiencing severe weather conditions, and the coastline should be avoided until the weather clears.”

11.25am - Fire and Emergency tells 1News that it has primarily received calls for help from the Kerikeri area in Northland. It has received reports that some properties are damaged while trees have blocked some local roads.

10.58am - We're receiving reports of property damage from the first signs of Cyclone Gabrielle in the Far North. On its website, electricity supplier Top Energy says there are around 1500 customers in areas currently affected by outages.

Outages in the Far North on Sunday February 12. (Source: Supplied)

"The storm is really starting to hit the region now, and conditions are becoming hazardous," the supplier said on Facebook.

"Our teams are still working to resolve power outages, but their safety is of the utmost importance and at some point, it may be necessary to stand them down."

Meanwhile, Northpower reports eight power outages in the areas they're responsible for.

Power outages in Northland on Sunday, February 12th. (Source: Supplied)

10.16am - MetService has upgraded its forecasts for Auckland and Northland to red warnings. They are the forecaster's highest level of weather alerts.

🔺 Severe Weather Update 🔺



A number of our warnings have been upgraded to Red and more areas added as #CycloneGabrielle moves southwards in the coming days.



This is not a system to ignore, the worst is yet to come.



More details here: https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/7idYieQWVq — MetService (@MetService) February 11, 2023

"Red Warnings for Heavy Rain are in force for Northland, Auckland, the Coromandel Peninsula and Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay," the forecaster says. "Red Warnings for Strong Winds are in force for Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula."

For Auckland, including Great Barrier Island

Period: 42hrs from 10am today, 12 February - 4am Tuesday, 14 February

Forecast: Expect 150 to 200 mm of rain, but 200 to 250 mm of rain from the Whangaparaoa Peninsula northwards, with the heaviest rain likely on Monday. Peak intensities of 10 to 15 mm/h, but 25 to 40 mm/h possible Monday afternoon and evening.

🌧️This rain is expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding. Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities. — Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) (@AucklandCDEM) February 11, 2023

For Northland

Period: 38hrs from 10am today, 12 February - midnight Monday, 13 February

Forecast: Expect 200-300 mm of rain south of about Kaeo, with 100-180mm of rain elsewhere. Peak intensities of 10 to 15 mm/h, but 20 to 30 mm/h in the south and east during Monday. Note, a further heavy rain likely for western parts of Northland into Tuesday morning.

For Coromandel Peninsula

Period: 47hrs from 10am today, 12 February - 9am Tuesday, 14 February

Forecast: Expect 300 to 400 mm of rain about the ranges, and 150 to 250 mm elsewhere, with the heaviest rain likely on Monday. Peak intensities of 10 to 15 mm/h, but 25 to 45 mm/h about the ranges Monday afternoon and evening.

Area: Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay

Period: 39hrs from 3pm today, 12 February - 6am Tuesday, 14 February

Forecast: Expect 300 to 450 mm of rain inland and 200 to 250 mm of rain about the coast. The heaviest rain is likely on Monday. Peak intensities of 10 to 15 mm/h, but 25 to 40 mm/h during Monday afternoon and evening.

Summary

Civil Defence authorities across the upper North Island are urging people to prepare for imminent bad weather — including heavy rain and strong winds. People are urged to clear gutters and drains, review evacuation plans, and tie down loose outdoor items.

As expected, MetService has reclassified Cyclone Gabrielle as a subtropical low at 7am this morning — from being a tropical cyclone: "The system remains as a deep low, with storm force winds close to the centre and gale force winds extending to about 644km."

#CycloneGabrielle is sitting very close to Norfolk Island but the wind and rain is starting to spread across NZ from the north.



💨 Cape Reinga recorded a 133km/h gust around 6am



🌧 20-40mm of rain fell overnight with 10mm/hr recorded at some stations



Plenty of weather to come! pic.twitter.com/RV2GSqLxSW — MetService (@MetService) February 11, 2023

Find more information about preparing for a cyclone

Warnings and watches arising from the cyclone have been issued for most of the New Zealand population.

Many existing orange warnings may be upgraded to red warnings — MetService's highest weather alert — when the forecaster believes people must act immediately to protect themselves and their property.

"Reserved for only the most extreme weather events, such the severe weather resulting from ex-tropical cyclones, where significant impact and disruption is expected."

Waka Kotahi NZTA is warning people in the upper North Island to stop non-essential travel. Some flights have been cancelled — with Air New Zealand and Jetstar urging customers to use flexibility policies as part of their tickets.

"All turboprop flights to, from or through Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga from midday Sunday through to midday Monday are cancelled," the airline said yesterday.

Auckland

There are 24 shelter locations that will be opened if necessary in Auckland.

Transport authorities are warning Aucklanders that the Harbour Bridge will "likely" close today. Auckland Transport (AT) is urging people to avoid known flooding hotspots.

Cyclone Gabrielle

Important Messages

Sunday 12 February

5.00 am

Please watch carefully pic.twitter.com/tbvVOZFzJN — Mayor of Auckland (@MayorAuckland) February 11, 2023

"Specific areas to avoid should flooding occur are the Wairau Valley, Tamaki Drive, Fanshawe St around Victoria Park and Fred Thomas Drive," the agency said.

Other known locations are available on the agency's website. AT is also warning that trains will stop running when winds exceed 100km/h and that ferries will be running reduced services.

Coromandel

Coromandel residents who live in areas prone to flooding are being asked to "seriously consider" evacuation as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches the region.

In a video address last night, Civil Defence encouraged residents of Otama, Brophy's Beach, Buffalo Beach, Flaxmill Bay/Front Beach, Cooks Beach, Tairua, Pāuanui and Whangamatā to "seriously consider preparing to evacuate".

"We now come to a situation regarding preparation, we need you to take this seriously and consider self-evacuation."

