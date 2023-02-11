Watch: Ed Sheeran forced off Eden Park stage by sound problems

Ed Sheeran faced a series of technical issues at his Auckland show, but it didn't stop his fans from having a good time.

The English singer was performing at Eden Park on Friday night when an on-stage issue with his loop pedal threatened to derail his otherwise seamless showcase.

Fans heard an unpleasant crackle through the speakers as he played during the second half of his set.

He continued on, but the harsh noise grew, drowning out his sound, with the British singer having no choice but to stop performing.

The dad-of-two left the stage before trying again, only for the jolting noise to erupt through monitors once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans at the front stepped back from the stage and winced as the sound became overbearing.

Video shows a disappointed Sheeran looking confused as a stage tech explains the issue isn't resolved.

He looked gutted having to leave the stage - but the full house inside the stadium was happy to wait for it to be sorted.

When he did make it back on stage, he tried again, only for the issue to happen again.

Fans faced a longer wait this time around but entertained themselves by launching a series of Mexican waves that circled the stadium for at least 10 rounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ed Sheeran’s mic broke. So the crowd has formed a large timer in the form of a Mexican wave to see how long until he comes back. 17 seconds per rotation pic.twitter.com/8mWnYtLzzf — 𝙼𝚊𝚝𝚝 𝙴𝚕𝚕𝚠𝚘𝚘𝚍 (@TheMellwood) February 10, 2023

When he did return to the stage, Sheeran explained there was an issue with his loop pedal and that would be continuing with only the use of his guitar.

Like a true showman, the performer continued on - recovering with acoustic performances - before fireworks launched into the sky to finish the show.