New Zealand
1News

Defence Force detonate 'suspicious item' in Auckland's Orewa

7:14pm
The suspicious item found in Auckland's Orewa.

The suspicious item found in Auckland's Orewa.

A Defence Force unit was called to a beach in Auckland's Orewa after a suspicious item was discovered by a local.

Police say a member of the public discovered the object at about 2pm, leading to the beach being cordoned off.

The New Zealand Defence Force dispatched its ordnance disposal team to the beach, where they conducted a controlled explosion.

The man who found the item told 1News he was filling up sandbags on the beach with his brother when he discovered the item.

He found the item washed up on the beach with Spanish writing saying, "if found, alert the military or police."

The man said he wasn't too concerned as “it had obviously been rolling around for a bit without any problem”.

The controlled explosion in Auckland's Orewa.

The controlled explosion in Auckland's Orewa. (Source: Supplied)

Following the controlled explosion, he said a member of the EOD squad told him they used 600g of C4 to blow it up.

Cordons remain in place while the scene is cleared.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

SHARE

Latest

Popular

50 mins ago

Two dead in Bay of Plenty single-vehicle crash

Two dead in Bay of Plenty single-vehicle crash

58 mins ago

Cobbo hat-trick sees Māori men go down in All Stars thriller

Cobbo hat-trick sees Māori men go down in All Stars thriller

8:21pm

Kate Anderson blasts Canterbury Magicians to Super Smash title

Kate Anderson blasts Canterbury Magicians to Super Smash title

8:19pm

Diver dies after resurfacing unconscious in Hawke's Bay

Diver dies after resurfacing unconscious in Hawke's Bay

7:57pm

Auckland Harbour Bridge likely to close as cyclone approaches

Auckland Harbour Bridge likely to close as cyclone approaches

7:56pm

50 firefighters battle blaze in West Auckland

50 firefighters battle blaze in West Auckland
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Auckland Harbour Bridge likely to close as cyclone approaches

50 firefighters battle blaze in West Auckland

Auckland sandbag stations run out of bags, new station in Māngere

Auckland supermarkets busy as city braces for Cyclone Gabrielle