Auckland supermarkets busy as city braces for Cyclone Gabrielle

Shoppers at Auckland supermarkets are facing long lines and some empty shelves as Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle nears.

Photos and videos posted to social media appear to show long lines at the checkout and empty shelves, with bread, milk and processed meats in demand.

One shopper at PAK'nSAVE Silverdale described their experience, saying they'd never experienced "a queue this long".

While the shops are busy, PAK'nSAVE's owner Foodstuffs said they aren't seeing any panic buying — instead describing it as "preparedness buying".

A Foodstuffs spokesperson told 1News that the empty shelves are likely caused by staff not being able to replenish items fast enough.

Foodstuffs have asked shoppers to only buy what they need, assuring customers their supermarkets have enough stock.

"We've got a robust supply chain that’s recently been tested and proven through Auckland's extreme weather events. Being in every community across the North Island, we know the importance of keeping our stores stocked and operational. We're well prepared to handle the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle," supply chain general manager Jonathan Box said.

"Our supply chain teams are working closely with our store teams and our supply partners to ensure continuity of supply."

Meanwhile, Countdown is encouraging Kiwis to be mindful of each other when shopping, saying they've been preparing for the arrival of the cyclone.

"We've been preparing for the arrival of the cyclone and continue to send hundreds of extra cartons of food and essentials to our stores — today alone, there will be over 100,000 bottles of water arriving in our North Island supermarkets," a spokesperson said.

They also reassured customers there is plenty of stock.

"We are well practised in getting the essentials to customers, but we ask that everyone thinks about what they really need for the next few days — this will make sure that there is enough for others. We have plenty of stock, but our team and supply partners need time to get it through our supply chain and onto shelves."

MetService has issued a raft of fresh severe weather warnings and watches as Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle nears the country.

The forecaster said it expects to see impacts from the cyclone start tomorrow. They will begin in the north and spread south to other parts of northern and central New Zealand.

"This is expected to be a widespread and significant weather event," MetService warned.

"Significant heavy rain and potentially damaging winds are forecast for many parts of northern and central New Zealand."