Will schools close due to Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle?

The Ministry of Education says any decision to close schools in response to Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle is yet to be made, but that the picture will become clearer tomorrow.

Secretary of Education Iona Holsted ordered all Auckland schools to close last week after there were fears of additional flooding in the vulnerable city.

The Ministry of Education made the decision last Sunday after Civil Defence requested help to reduce Auckland's traffic.

All educational institutions were ordered to close for seven days but were allowed to re-open early after officials said they assessed the potential risk for disruption to be lower.

When 1News asked about the possibility of Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle closures, a ministry spokesperson pointed to a bulletin to school principals yesterday.

"It is likely to be Sunday before this becomes clearer, and I encourage you to stay informed with news and weather reports," Holsted told principals.

"I will need to be monitoring and considering information from emergency services about the implications across the wider system and regions.

"Depending on how the situation unfolds, this could include considering a further directive for schools to close across a region or regions."

Schools have the ability to close without ministry direction based on their own health and safety assessments.

Auckland Primary Principals Association president Wendy Kofoed​ told Stuff this morning that schools were preparing for the worst-case scenario.

"We're all on hold mode at the moment until we get further instructions from the Ministry of Education, but we certainly need to prepare for the worst-case scenario."