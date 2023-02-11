Cyclone Gabrielle: Fresh severe weather warnings, watches issued

MetService has issued a raft of fresh severe weather warnings and watches as Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle nears the country.

The forecaster said it expects to see impacts from the cyclone start from tomorrow. They will begin in the north and spread south to other parts of northern and central New Zealand.

"This is expected to be a widespread and significant weather event," MetService warned.

"Significant heavy rain and potentially damaging winds are forecast for many parts of northern and central New Zealand."

Raft of severe weather warnings, watches issued

An orange heavy rain warnings is in place for Northland, north Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.

For Northland, the warning extends from 9pm tonight to 9pm tomorrow, with MetService expecting 100 to 150mm of rain to fall in the east and 50 to 70mm elsewhere.

For Auckland north of Whangaparāoa and including Great Barrier Island, a warning is in place from 3am to 10pm tomorrow. Rainfall amounts vary considerably depending on the cyclone's path. Auckland from Whangaparāoa southwards is under a heavy rain watch from 6am tomorrow to noon on Tuesday.

MetService said the warning period could be extended in future updates and could also be upgraded to a red warning.

An orange strong wind warning is also in place for Northland, Auckland north of Whangaparāoa and Great Barrier Island from 7am tomorrow to 9pm on Tuesday. Depending on the cyclone's track, gusts could reach 120 to 130km/h.

Also under the orange heavy rain warning, Coromandel Peninsula can expect 300 to 400mm of rain about the ranges and 150 to 250mm elsewhere. The most rainfall is forecast on Monday, with 200 to 300mm expected about the ranges. The warning is in place from 3am tomorrow to 3am on Tuesday.

🟧 Severe Weather Incoming 🟨#CycloneGabrielle will impact NZ over the coming days with the biggest impacts likely on Mon/Tuesday.



🌧 250mm in 24 hours, parts of Gisborne could record 400mm this event



💨 Wind gusts potentially in excess of 130km/h



👀 https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/JwLRo1dNOU — MetService (@MetService) February 10, 2023

An orange strong wind warning is also in place for the area from 3pm tomorrow to 9am on Tuesday, with gusts expected to reach 120 to 130km/h or higher, depending on the cyclone's path.

Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay is under the orange heavy rain warning from 3pm tomorrow to 6am on Tuesday, with 300 to 400mm of rain expected. MetService said the most rain is forecast on Monday, with 200 to 300mm expected.

For Gisborne from Tolaga Bay southwards, the orange heavy rain warning is in place from 9am on Monday to 9am on Tuesday. MetService said 100 to 150mm of rain can be expected.

Gisborne, along with Waikato, Waitomo, Bay of Plenty, Taupō and Taihape, are under a strong wind watch from midnight Sunday to noon on Tuesday. MetService said the duration and strength of the wind is depending on the cyclone's track.

Hawke's Bay is also under the orange heavy rain warning but from noon on Monday to noon on Tuesday. It said people can expect 200 to 300mm of rain in the ranges and 100 to 150mm elsewhere.

The region is also under a strong wind watch from 6pm on Monday to 6pm on Tuesday. Once again, the duration and strength of the wind is dependent on Cyclone Gabrielle's track.

Wairarapa, Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatū, Horowhenua, Kapiti Coast, Wellington, Marlborough, Nelson and part of Buller are also under the same watch.

The Wairarapa is also under a heavy rain watch from noon on Monday to noon on Tuesday. An orange heavy swell warning is in place from Turakirae Head to Mataikona from 9am on Tuesday to 6am on Thursday.

For the heavy rain and strong wind watches, MetService warns they "could be upgraded to an orange or possibly red warning in the coming days".

People can keep to up date with the latest forecasts on the MetService website.