Wellington woman's plea to thieves after taonga stolen from letterbox

A Wellington woman has made a plea to those responsible for stealing a taonga out of her letterbox yesterday for it to be returned.

Speaking to 1News, Amaris Wi said the package had been ripped open with the empty bag "shoved" back in the letterbox.

The taonga, which had been delivered by courier, was a gift for her 22nd birthday from Wi’s brother, along with cash and a card explaining the origins and the tiki’s significance.

She said packages were also stolen from her neighbours, with the empty packaging put back in Wi’s letter box.

The card and money from her brother were also stolen.

“My first reaction was just immediately heartbroken and just couldn’t believe that someone would do something like that.

“Not only thieving, but just stealing something that significant especially because they took the card as well and surely they would have read that and seen it was for my birthday and all the significance around the taonga, it’s just heartbreaking.”

Asked what her message is to those responsible, she said: “Please, please find it in your heart to return the taonga and there’ll be no bad faith".

“I would gladly just accept it back from you without any repercussions, you can keep the cash, keep anything, I just want that taonga back.

“It’s not for myself, it’s more just the importance for my whānau and the effort my brother went to, taking it to our marae, taking it to our grandfather's grave, having it blessed.”

Wi says she wants to hear from anyone with information about the taonga or suspicious activity on Hankey St, in Mount Cook yesterday.