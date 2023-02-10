Smoked mussels recalled due to possible listeria risk

Four smoked mussel products from Blackbeards Smokehouse have been recalled due to the possible presence of listeria.

The company's Smoked Mussels Chilli & Lime 210g pack, Smoked Mussels Coromandel Gold 210g pack, Smoked Mussels Garlic & Dill 210g pack and Smoked Mussels Natural Smoked 210g pack with batch number 076/015 and best before February 27 are affected.

The affected products were sold at Farro Fresh stores in the North Island, Four Square Coromandel, Fresh Choice Papamoa, New World Albany, Raw Food Market Waiheke, Supie Auckland and Vetro Rotorua.

"There may be more stores and products affected, so for up-to-date details, go to our food recall page," MPI said in a statement.

"Listeriosis can be serious for vulnerable groups, such as pregnant people and their unborn babies, newborns, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems," New Zealand Food Safety deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle added.

"It is particularly dangerous during pregnancy as it can cause miscarriage, premature labour or stillbirth, and infection in the unborn baby.

"Infection in healthy adults is unlikely to be severe, causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms within a few days of eating contaminated food."

Affected products can be returned for a full refund.

"As is our usual practice, we will be working with the company to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence," Arbuckle said.