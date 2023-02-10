Govt announces more financial support for quake-hit Turkey, Syria

The Government’s announced an extra $3 million will be donated to support the humanitarian response in Turkey and Syria following the earthquakes.

The World Food Programme in Turkey will receive $2 million and UNICEF will receive $1 million to support young people and children in Syria.

Two staff members from Fire and Emergency New Zealand are supporting Turkey remotely by helping coordinate on the ground search and rescue missions from New Zealand.

Earlier this week, the Government donated $1.5 million to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies who are helping people following the disaster in Turkey and Syria.