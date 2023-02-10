New Zealand
1News

Govt announces more financial support for quake-hit Turkey, Syria

3:15pm
Civil defence workers and residents search through the rubble of collapsed buildings in the town of Harem, Syria.

Civil defence workers and residents search through the rubble of collapsed buildings in the town of Harem, Syria. (Source: Associated Press)

The Government’s announced an extra $3 million will be donated to support the humanitarian response in Turkey and Syria following the earthquakes.

The World Food Programme in Turkey will receive $2 million and UNICEF will receive $1 million to support young people and children in Syria.

Two staff members from Fire and Emergency New Zealand are supporting Turkey remotely by helping coordinate on the ground search and rescue missions from New Zealand.

Earlier this week, the Government donated $1.5 million to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies who are helping people following the disaster in Turkey and Syria.

New ZealandWorldNatural DisastersUK and EuropeAsiaMiddle East

SHARE

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Hamilton man sought after evading, allegedly shooting at police

Hamilton man sought after evading, allegedly shooting at police

26 mins ago

Auckland man guilty of immigration fraud, misleading Chinese builders

Auckland man guilty of immigration fraud, misleading Chinese builders

40 mins ago

US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals

US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals

54 mins ago

'Well-loved' red panda dies at Wellington Zoo

'Well-loved' red panda dies at Wellington Zoo

3:36pm

Govt to provide $100,000 in support to flood-hit Coromandel

Govt to provide $100,000 in support to flood-hit Coromandel

3:36pm

'You'd be killed stone dead' - Faulty street lamps fall to the ground

'You'd be killed stone dead' - Faulty street lamps fall to the ground
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals

Govt to provide $100,000 in support to flood-hit Coromandel

Free sandbags offered to Aucklanders ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle

Emergency management officials speak ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle