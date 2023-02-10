New Zealand
1News

Free sandbags offered to Aucklanders ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle

3:01pm
Sandbags preventing flooding outside a home.

Sandbags preventing flooding outside a home. (Source: istock.com)

Free sandbagging stations will be opened by Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) over the weekend as people across the North Island prepare for Cyclone Gabrielle.

The stations will be at East Coast Bays Church, 87 Hastings Road, Mairangi Bay, Glover Park, Glover Road, St Heliers, and 13-15 Westgate Drive, Westgate.

At each, Aucklanders can collect sand and bags to fill their own trailer, or make sandbags.

AEM advises people bring their own shovel and only take as much as they need as supplies are limited.

AEM also warns that full sandbags can be heavy and require care in handling.

Auckland Emergency Management's Deputy Controller Rachel Kelleher previously advised people to have at least three days worth of supplies in case they need to ride the bad weather out.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown also warned that the cyclone may bring power outages and people need to have torches with batteries ready in case.

New ZealandWeather NewsAucklandNatural Disasters

SHARE

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Hamilton man sought after evading, allegedly shooting at police

Hamilton man sought after evading, allegedly shooting at police

26 mins ago

Auckland man guilty of immigration fraud, misleading Chinese builders

Auckland man guilty of immigration fraud, misleading Chinese builders

40 mins ago

US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals

US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals

54 mins ago

'Well-loved' red panda dies at Wellington Zoo

'Well-loved' red panda dies at Wellington Zoo

3:36pm

Govt to provide $100,000 in support to flood-hit Coromandel

Govt to provide $100,000 in support to flood-hit Coromandel

3:36pm

'You'd be killed stone dead' - Faulty street lamps fall to the ground

'You'd be killed stone dead' - Faulty street lamps fall to the ground
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Auckland man guilty of immigration fraud, misleading Chinese builders

Govt to provide $100,000 in support to flood-hit Coromandel

Three men charged following Auckland robbery, kidnapping

Live: Latest position of Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle