Free sandbags offered to Aucklanders ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle

Free sandbagging stations will be opened by Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) over the weekend as people across the North Island prepare for Cyclone Gabrielle.

The stations will be at East Coast Bays Church, 87 Hastings Road, Mairangi Bay, Glover Park, Glover Road, St Heliers, and 13-15 Westgate Drive, Westgate.

At each, Aucklanders can collect sand and bags to fill their own trailer, or make sandbags.

AEM advises people bring their own shovel and only take as much as they need as supplies are limited.

AEM also warns that full sandbags can be heavy and require care in handling.

The sandbagging stations will be open from 8am to 8pm (or while stocks last) on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 February



📍 East Coast Bays Church, 87 Hastings Road, Mairangi Bay 0630



📍 Glover Park, Glover Road, St Heliers 1071



— Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) (@AucklandCDEM) February 10, 2023

Auckland Emergency Management's Deputy Controller Rachel Kelleher previously advised people to have at least three days worth of supplies in case they need to ride the bad weather out.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown also warned that the cyclone may bring power outages and people need to have torches with batteries ready in case.