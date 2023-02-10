Former Sevens maestro Allan Bunting named new Black Ferns coach

Former Black Ferns Sevens coach Allan Bunting has been named Wayne Smith's successor as Director of Rugby for the national women's 15s team.

Bunting was announced as the new Black Ferns coach by New Zealand Rugby this morning, three months since Smith stepped away from the job having led the side on a Rugby World Cup campaign that saw them defend their crown on home soil.

“I feel very honoured and privileged to be in this position," Bunting said.

"It is such an amazing time to be involved in women’s rugby. The opportunities are endless to develop our talent, aspire our future and grow our leaders, which is really exciting.”

The continued success of the Black Ferns is top of mind for Bunting.

"As a team, it is important we keep building off the success from last year and create an environment that nurtures, supports and produces thriving people and in turn, a successful game.

"We are blessed with a massive amount of talent in this country and there is an opportunity to identify and support that talent so we can build depth. In turn, that will enhance the professional standards in our team and the Farah Palmer Cup and Sky Super Rugby Aupiki competitions.

"It's also critical to remember to keep enjoying the journey."

Impressive resume

The 47-year-old applied with an impressive resume to his name, having been involved with the Black Ferns Sevens for a decade where they have dominated the Sevens World Series.

Bunting replaced Sean Horan as head coach after the team earned a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, helping the side go one better at the Tokyo Games five years later before he too stepped away.

Most recently, Bunting showed his coaching credentials in the 15-a-side game by leading Chiefs Manawa to an inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki title last season.

Bunting then joined the Black Ferns last April as their Manager of Culture and Leadership; a role created after the external Black Ferns review highlighted the need to strengthen the team environment with specific focus on those two areas.

Bunting acknowledged the contribution Smith made to the Black Ferns legacy in his short time as Director of Rugby.

"Smithy has been instrumental to this game, but most importantly he gave women’s rugby a special gift. Now it’s our responsibility as a team, organisation and country to build on that and continue to foster our legacy."

Black Ferns co-captains Ruahei Demant and Kennedy Simon were itching to find out who the new coach was going to be earlier this week at the launch of this year's Super Rugby Aupiki season.

"Whoever comes into our space first and foremost has to be the right person for the job and the best person for the job," Demant told 1News.

"And secondly, I would hope it would be someone who personifies those values of courage, daring to be different so we can play a brand of rugby that’s true to our country."