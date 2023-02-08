League
1News

Broughton back in NZ living childhood dream with Māori All Stars

11:07am

Two years ago Olympic gold medallist Gayle Broughton played an integral role in the Black Ferns Sevens standing on top of the world.

Having achieved basically everything in the sevens game, a career in rugby league was the missing chapter in her successful career and so she opted last year to make the switch, retiring from rugby to migrate to Australia with her family.

“I wanted a challenge, I felt like I had kind of created a good legacy with sevens,” Broughton said.

A year later after a successful switch at the Parramatta Eels, she’s back in Aotearoa donning another New Zealand jersey equally close to her heart; the Māori All Stars jumper.

“Growing up as a young Māori kid in Hāwera, rugby league was always the sport,” she said.

“From the age of seven to 12, because I wasn’t allowed to play anymore because the boys were getting a bit too rough so it was always a dream to play rugby league and there’s no better time than after the Olympics.”

Now she has a chance to wear the Māori green and white this weekend in Rotorua to fulfil those childhood dreams from her Hāwera Hawks days.

Both the Māori All Stars and Indigenous All Stars were welcomed to Rotorua today with a traditional pōwhiri although Broughton joked they dropped the ball in a crucial area.

“I think we need to touch up on our singing,” she said.

“I knew some of the boys a bit whakamā [shy] but far, you know, feel the ihi! [excitement]”

Corey Harawira-Naera said many of them were wrapped up in emotions though.

“Just being home - being in Aussie, you kind of get stuck in that land and get away from culture so it’s good to be home.”

LeagueNRLBlack FernsSevensWomen's Sport

SHARE

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

LIVE

Full video: Police, customs, NZDF on massive cocaine haul

Full video: Police, customs, NZDF on massive cocaine haul

15 mins ago

BREAKING

Half a billion dollars worth of cocaine found adrift in Pacific Ocean

Half a billion dollars worth of cocaine found adrift in Pacific Ocean

54 mins ago

Lethal punch in hot chips brawl 'lawful' defence, jury told

1:28

Lethal punch in hot chips brawl 'lawful' defence, jury told

56 mins ago

Aussies look to make 501 deportation laws tougher

2:10

Aussies look to make 501 deportation laws tougher

12:31pm

Navy releases first photos of Chinese balloon recovery

0:21

Navy releases first photos of Chinese balloon recovery

12:21pm

Lydia Ko changes caddie - again - for new LPGA season

Lydia Ko changes caddie - again - for new LPGA season
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Jesse Bromwich named inaugural captain of Dolphins

NRL denies rejecting league pregnancy and leave policy

World champion Tubic wary of Super Rugby Aupiki young guns

Ponga out, Mitchell back as All Stars teams named for Rotorua