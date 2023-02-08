Rugby
Black Ferns waiting on new coach as Super Rugby Aupiki returns

8:25pm

While the All Blacks coaching saga drags on, the vacant Black Ferns role is finally on the cusp of being filled.

The news coming as those in the women's game express frustration that no one's been appointed yet three months on from the World Cup and as the second Super Rugby Aupiki season was launched today.

Chiefs Manawa captain and Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon was among those questioning the vacancy, describing it as “not ideal”.

“I know it was just a matter of who was best to fill the role and maybe that’s why it’s taken time,” Simon said.

“I would love to see a bit more information but I’m sure that will come.”

1News has spoken to a number of people involved in the women's game with one saying the wait has been frustrating; another describing it as “crazy” that the position vacated by Wayne Smith in November still hasn't been filled.

Simon echoed those sentiments.

“If we could’ve had a Director of Rugby sooner, we could’ve had dates, we could’ve had movement, we could’ve just been more prepared,” she said.

“But we're going to focus on Super Rugby Aupiki first – that’s all we can do right now.”

Ruahei Demant and Kennedy Simon at the launch for the 2023 Super Rugby Aupiki season.

Ruahei Demant and Kennedy Simon at the launch for the 2023 Super Rugby Aupiki season. (Source: Photosport)

The good news is an appointment is imminent with 1News told today an announcement will be made Friday.

Simon's fellow co-captain Ruahei Demant, who will captain the Blues this season too, was clear on the credentials she has for the role.

“Whoever comes into our space first and foremost has to be the right person for the job and the best person for the job,” the first-five said.

“And secondly, I would hope it would be someone who personifies those values of courage, daring to be different so we can play a brand of rugby that’s true to our country.”

Leading contenders are understood to include assistant Wes Clarke and former Black Ferns Sevens coach Allan Bunting.

“I know there’s really great candidates so we're yet to hear how that went but I know there’s big shoes to fill,” Simon said.

RugbyChiefsBluesBlack Ferns

