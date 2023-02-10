Auckland Airport battens down the hatches as Cyclone Gabrielle looms

Auckland Airport is ensuring it is well prepared for any disruptions that might be caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Terminals have been stocked with supplies of blankets, water and snack food. Sandbags, sucker trucks and pumps are at the ready in case of flooding.

Aside from flooding another concern for the airport is storing or tying down any material that could tumble or become airborne and create risks on the airfield.

The airport has stated: “On the airfield, the integrity of the runway and the safe movement of aircraft come first, and our team will be monitoring the airfield continuously throughout the severe weather. If they see any risk of FOD (foreign object debris), we will immediately close the runway – something that is standard practise for us regardless of weather conditions.”

With the knowledge that travellers at Auckland Airport have already “had to contend with a fair amount of disruption with the flooding” the airport is ensuring they aren’t caught out for a second time in two weeks due to weather.

The flooding that brought Auckland to its knees two weeks ago highlighted hit the airport and stranded travellers hard.

Terminals were completely flooded and with flood waters cutting off roads in the area, resulting in over 2000 travellers being stuck at the airport. Travellers complained about poor communication and in one case an 81-year-old man slept on the floor.

Auckland Airport advises travellers “that if you’ve got travel booked over the weekend and into the early part of next week you monitor your email, airline travel app or website for the latest updates and advice”.