String of charges for man accused of driving off East Auckland cliff

A man has been charged with drink driving after a car drove off a cliff in East Auckland last year.

The incident happened on December 4, when a vehicle drove off Musick Point in the suburb of Bucklands Beach. Two people were in the car at the time.

A witness said the driver had allegedly been doing burnouts at the top of the cliff and the car rolled.

Police said in a statement today that a 33-year-old man is currently before the court, charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and driving with excess blood alcohol.

Police said he is next due to appear in the Manukau District Court on February 17.

Fire and Emergency, (FENZ), St John Ambulance and police attended the incident.

The car that rolled off Musick Point. (Source: Ness Fletcher.)

A resident told 1News at the time: “The guys got out of the car and then the police boat picked them up and then dropped them off at Bucklands Beach to the waiting cops".

“But all the ambulances were up on the cliff and didn’t come down. One guy was holding his arm and had a bit of blood on the back of his head, the other guy was totally unscathed.”

An East Auckland resident, Kelly, said she saw about "nine cop cars" race through Highland Park and her and two others decided to follow and see what was happening.

"We parked down at the Musick Point end of Bucklands Beach and saw a group of police talking to a young family.

"The lady had come over and told me what had happened - that a car was doing burnouts up the top of the cliff and lost control and went over.

"One guy looked like he had a broken arm, it was dangling - it looked dislocated and he had cuts to the back of his head."

She said the "the other guy had a cut on his head as well".

"What panicked me the most is that families picnic at the beach where that car landed, under the cliff. Imagine if they had been hit."

Musick Point / Te Naipauta is not council land and is owned by Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki. The iwi is based in Maraetai, Te Waitematā and Tikapa Moana.

1News has made contact with Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki regarding the incident over what safety measures it may implement following the incident.