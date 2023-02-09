Health
1News

Free Covid-19 healthcare for many people quietly dropped

4:19pm
Covid-19 test (file photo).

Covid-19 test (file photo). (Source: Getty)

The free provision of Covid-19 healthcare will be quietly dropped for many people beginning Monday next week.

The Covid-19 government website lists "changes to eligibility for free Covid-19 healthcare", which reduce the eligibility to only those considered to be at "higher risk of becoming very sick with Covid-19".

This category includes: people with high-risk medical conditions, Māori, Pacific peoples, people with disabilities, those over the age of 65 or anyone else that meets the criteria for access to antiviral medicines.

"With the Omicron variant circulating, most people can recover at home," the website says.

"This is due to very high vaccination levels and widespread natural immunity. Additionally, with easy access to testing and self-isolation, we can focus on those who are more vulnerable."

Recorded case numbers have continued to fall, with 8882 new cases reported last week. The seven-day rolling average of cases is now 1263.

Anyone with Covid-19 requiring hospital-level care will still get it for free.

Furthermore, rapid antigen tests (RATs) and Covid-19 vaccinations will remain free for all.

New ZealandHealthCovid-19Personal Finance

SHARE

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

New Zealand's sextortion victims are mostly young males 

New Zealand's sextortion victims are mostly young males 

16 mins ago

Auckland's state of emergency extended ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle

Auckland's state of emergency extended ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle

23 mins ago

Disney to cut 7000 jobs in 'strategic reorganisation'

Disney to cut 7000 jobs in 'strategic reorganisation'

30 mins ago

BREAKING

First weather warnings issued for incoming Cyclone Gabrielle

First weather warnings issued for incoming Cyclone Gabrielle

37 mins ago

2 arrested, guns seized following Nelson gang shooting

2 arrested, guns seized following Nelson gang shooting

52 mins ago

Australian man dead after Turkey earthquake, family missing

Australian man dead after Turkey earthquake, family missing
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

How to cut back on insurance without risking possessions

World-first trial helping type 1 diabetes described as huge success

Auckland council flood relief payments yet to materialise