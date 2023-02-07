Health
1News

Covid-19: Numbers continue to fall as 8882 new cases reported

1:19pm
A person holds a positive RAT test.

A person holds a positive RAT test. (Source: istock.com)

Covid-19 community case numbers have continued to fall, with 8882 new infections reported over the past week.

The numbers cover the week from Monday January 30 to Sunday February 5.

As of midnight on Sunday, there were 161 people in hospital with the virus.

Seven people were in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

Twenty-six more people with the virus have died.

Of the 26 people who have died, one was in their 50s, six were in their 60s, two were in their 70s, eight were in their 80s and nine were aged over 90. Eight were women and 18 were men.

Four were from Hawke's Bay, three each were from Northland, Auckland region, Waikato and Nelson Marlborough, two each were from Whanganui, Wellington region and Southern, and one each were from Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti, MidCentral and Canterbury.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is 2502.

Last week's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (308), Auckland (2292), Waikato (772), Bay of Plenty (452), Lakes District (175), Hawke's Bay (461), MidCentral District (348), Whanganui (233), Taranaki (321), Tairāwhiti (142), Wairarapa (123), Capital and Coast (613), Hutt Valley (284), Nelson Marlborough (314), Canterbury (1200), West Coast (86), South Canterbury (124) and Southern District (612).

The location of 20 cases is unknown.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 1263. The seven-day rolling average of RAT results is 2500.

New ZealandCovid-19Health

SHARE

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

'Good to see ya ... g'day' - PMs Hipkins and Albanese meet

'Good to see ya ... g'day' - PMs Hipkins and Albanese meet

4 mins ago

Florida teen admits stabbing classmate, 13, over 100 times

Florida teen admits stabbing classmate, 13, over 100 times

7 mins ago

LIVE

Live: Hipkins, Albanese hold joint media conference

Live: Hipkins, Albanese hold joint media conference

19 mins ago

Warriors ready to go all the way with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

Warriors ready to go all the way with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

30 mins ago

Unaffordable housing putting refugees into 'hardship'

Unaffordable housing putting refugees into 'hardship'

35 mins ago

Teens arrested after driving on wrong side of SH2 with lights off

Teens arrested after driving on wrong side of SH2 with lights off
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

MoH warns people on UAE flight linked to measles case

Christchurch Hospital suffers rare hour-long power cut

Mum of child cancer patient - it's 'brutal' but we have to talk about it

Power restored after 'major' outage at Christchurch Hospital