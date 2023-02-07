Covid-19: Numbers continue to fall as 8882 new cases reported

Covid-19 community case numbers have continued to fall, with 8882 new infections reported over the past week.

The numbers cover the week from Monday January 30 to Sunday February 5.

As of midnight on Sunday, there were 161 people in hospital with the virus.

Seven people were in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

Twenty-six more people with the virus have died.

Of the 26 people who have died, one was in their 50s, six were in their 60s, two were in their 70s, eight were in their 80s and nine were aged over 90. Eight were women and 18 were men.

Four were from Hawke's Bay, three each were from Northland, Auckland region, Waikato and Nelson Marlborough, two each were from Whanganui, Wellington region and Southern, and one each were from Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti, MidCentral and Canterbury.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is 2502.

Last week's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (308), Auckland (2292), Waikato (772), Bay of Plenty (452), Lakes District (175), Hawke's Bay (461), MidCentral District (348), Whanganui (233), Taranaki (321), Tairāwhiti (142), Wairarapa (123), Capital and Coast (613), Hutt Valley (284), Nelson Marlborough (314), Canterbury (1200), West Coast (86), South Canterbury (124) and Southern District (612).

The location of 20 cases is unknown.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 1263. The seven-day rolling average of RAT results is 2500.