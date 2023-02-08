Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle forms in Coral Sea, likely to impact NZ

A tropical low in the Coral Sea which is set to impact New Zealand has now officially formed into a named tropical cyclone.

Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle is likely to start affecting the upper North Island late Sunday into Monday.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology this afternoon said Gabrielle is currently a Category 1 tropical cyclone.

MetService also gave the latest information being provided on the weather system.

Latest track of Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle. (Source: Supplied)

"At 1pm Wednesday afternoon New Zealand time Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle was located more than 700km northeast of the coast of Queensland," the forecaster said.

"It is expected to track southwest remaining over water, before re-curving towards the southeast on Thursday, putting it on a likely path towards Aotearoa New Zealand. It will continue on this track until it comes close to Northland late on Sunday."

A low over the Coral Sea is expected to develop into a Tropical Cyclone, then move southeastwards towards NZ. It may bring severe weather to northern parts of the country from Sunday onwards https://t.co/ePtVj8v6Kx ^PL pic.twitter.com/Iw7GGgbUQr — MetService (@MetService) February 7, 2023

The exact path of the storm remains uncertain, however most trusted global weather computer modelling outlets have it currently heading towards our shores.

"Although by the time it draws close to the top of the North Island it will have lost its tropical characteristics, it is still expected to be an intense weather system," says MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane.

"Likely impacts of this system include heavy rain, gale force winds and large waves leading to dangerous coastal conditions for the upper North Island into early next week."

The tropical cyclone's path will firm over the coming days.