Cane, Weber named Chiefs co-captains for 2023 season

20 mins ago
Sam Cane and Brad Weber.

Sam Cane and Brad Weber. (Source: Supplied)

The Chiefs are hoping the experience of Sam Cane and Brad Weber will play a large role in their upcoming Super Rugby Pacific campaign with the pair again named co-captains for the 2023 season.

With 238 Super Rugby appearances between them, the experienced internationals were a "straightforward decision" for coach Clayton McMillan.

"As a halfback, Brad is an important link and communicator between backs and forwards whilst Sam is generally in the thick of things," McMillan said.

"Collectively they have a great feel for where we are at in games and the shared workload ensures they provide a balanced, reliable and calm approach to our on-field leadership."

McMillan said he expects other seniors in the side to shoulder some of the responsibility as well though.

"Despite having a young squad, we have enough players who have accumulated several years of experience now to know what is required to thrive, not just survive at this level," he said.

"Their leadership example both on and off the field will provide plenty of support for Brad and Sam."

The two skippers said they were honoured to be handed the role.

"I love this team and I take nothing for granted. I have had a great relationship with Brad over the years and we bounce off each other in this role," Cane said.

"I feel really honoured to be asked to lead our group alongside my good mate Sam again this season," Weber added.

"We have a great group of players and coaches that has the belief and is ready to take the next step and win a championship this season."

The team begin their Super Rugby Pacific campaign with a pre-season clash against Moana Pasifika in Auckland on Friday before wrapping up their build-up against the Blues at in Pukekohe on Friday 17 February.

The Chiefs then launch their season in Christchurch against defending champions the Crusaders the following Friday.

