All Blacks, Hurricanes hooker Dane Coles to retire at end of 2023

All Blacks and Hurricanes hooker Dane Coles will retire at the end of 2023.

A World Cup winner in 2015, Coles has played 84 Tests for New Zealand and scored 20 tries.

He's played 17 seasons at the top level for Wellington, the Hurricanes, Māori All Blacks and All Blacks, and is a proud Pōneke FC player at club level.

“Thank you to Pōneke FC, Wellington, the Hurricanes and the All Blacks for giving me my dream job,” Coles said.

“I’m looking forward to enjoying the year and creating some new memories.”

He claimed a Super Rugby title with the Hurricanes in 2016.

It comes amid a flurry of All Blacks announcing future plans, with Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith and Brodie Retallick all heading for Japan after the World Cup.