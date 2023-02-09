Rugby
1News

All Blacks, Hurricanes hooker Dane Coles to retire at end of 2023

7:09am
Dane Coles and Pablo Matera check out each other's jerseys in Hamilton.

Dane Coles and Pablo Matera check out each other's jerseys in Hamilton. (Source: Photosport)

All Blacks and Hurricanes hooker Dane Coles will retire at the end of 2023.

A World Cup winner in 2015, Coles has played 84 Tests for New Zealand and scored 20 tries.

He's played 17 seasons at the top level for Wellington, the Hurricanes, Māori All Blacks and All Blacks, and is a proud Pōneke FC player at club level.

“Thank you to Pōneke FC, Wellington, the Hurricanes and the All Blacks for giving me my dream job,” Coles said.

“I’m looking forward to enjoying the year and creating some new memories.”

He claimed a Super Rugby title with the Hurricanes in 2016.

It comes amid a flurry of All Blacks announcing future plans, with Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith and Brodie Retallick all heading for Japan after the World Cup.

RugbyHurricanesAll BlacksWellington

SHARE

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

NZ cocaine interception a 'punch to the nose' for drug syndicates

5:19

NZ cocaine interception a 'punch to the nose' for drug syndicates

31 mins ago

Indonesian security forces search for NZ pilot taken hostage

5:12

Indonesian security forces search for NZ pilot taken hostage

41 mins ago

Superstar Pink announces two NZ shows

Superstar Pink announces two NZ shows

41 mins ago

Two children killed after bus driven into Canada day care

Two children killed after bus driven into Canada day care

56 mins ago

Ed Sheeran stuns Auckland schoolkids with surprise performance

1:19

Ed Sheeran stuns Auckland schoolkids with surprise performance

7:44am

Catnip-laced 'cat willies' help raise funds for stray cats

Catnip-laced 'cat willies' help raise funds for stray cats
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Foster believed to be frustrated with NZ Rugby's ABs coach process

All Blacks Moody, Goodhue on brink of Crusaders returns

Upbeat Scott Robertson on All Blacks job: 'Next two weeks are big'