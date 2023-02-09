New Zealand
2 arrested, guns seized following Nelson gang shooting

37 mins ago
A police officer (file image). (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Police have arrested two people in relation to a gang-related shooting on St Vincent Street, Nelson on December 30 last year.

Searches were made at two central Nelson properties this morning, where police seized a sawn-off shotgun with ammunition and a cut-down .22 rifle with ammunition, along with illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Two men, 32 and 35, are facing drug-related charges.

The 32-year-old man has been charged with accessory after the fact relating to the December 30 shooting, and the 35-year-old is also facing firearms and family harm charges, police said.

In January this year, a 33-year-old man was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm in relation to the shooting.

Detective Senior Sergeant Lex Bruning says they're pleased with today's result and are working "to determine the circumstances of the incident and identify individuals involved".

Police have not ruled out further arrests.

