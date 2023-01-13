Nelson police arrest man over December shooting

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in Nelson this morning over a shooting on December 30.

Police arrested the man "without incident" at an address on Gladstone Rd in Richmond, Detective Senior Sergeant Lex Bruning said.

He is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

"Inquiries are ongoing and further charges are possible," police said in a statement.

"As the case is before the court, police are unable to comment further."

Police told the Nelson Mail the alleged shooting left a man seriously injured.