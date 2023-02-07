New Zealand
1News

MetService increases risk of tropical cyclone developing near NZ

1:14pm
Large waves in storm at sea, file image.

Large waves in storm at sea, file image. (Source: istock.com)

MetService today announced the risk of a tropical cyclone developing near New Zealand in the coming days has been increased to high.

The tropical depression currently lies just to the south of Solomon Islands and is moving in a westerly direction as it intensifies.

MetService gave the latest update on tropical depression 14U in its daily cyclone bulletin this afternoon.

"The system is moving slowly westwards and is intensifying. The environment remains very favourable, hence the risk of this system developing into a tropical cyclone in the Coral Sea increases to HIGH from Wednesday."

The meteorological service also updated its long-range forecast.

"The system is expected to start moving southeast later in the week, tracking to the far south of New Caledonia, then possibly towards the upper North Island in the outlook period (Monday).

"However, there is considerable uncertainty in the future track at this early stage."

It comes after the upper North Island is still reeling from torrential downpours at the end of a record-breaking January.

"If this system does pass close to the North Island, it will be another significant weather event potentially affecting vulnerable areas which are still recovering from recent severe weather," MetService warned in a statement yesterday.

Meteorologist Jessie Owen said the expected cyclone's path and potential impacts will be clearer in the coming days.

"Impacts for New Zealand will be highly dependent on the path the cyclone could take, but may include strong winds, heavy rain, and large swells on eastern coasts if it passes close to the North Island," MetService said.

New ZealandWeather News

SHARE

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

'Good to see ya ... g'day' - PMs Hipkins and Albanese meet

'Good to see ya ... g'day' - PMs Hipkins and Albanese meet

6 mins ago

Florida teen admits stabbing classmate, 13, over 100 times

Florida teen admits stabbing classmate, 13, over 100 times

9 mins ago

LIVE

Live: Hipkins, Albanese hold joint media conference

Live: Hipkins, Albanese hold joint media conference

20 mins ago

Warriors ready to go all the way with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

Warriors ready to go all the way with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

32 mins ago

Unaffordable housing putting refugees into 'hardship'

Unaffordable housing putting refugees into 'hardship'

37 mins ago

Teens arrested after driving on wrong side of SH2 with lights off

Teens arrested after driving on wrong side of SH2 with lights off
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Full video: Civil Defence gives update as Auckland clean-up continues

South Island’s SH6 reopens after wild weather causes havoc

Armies of volunteers and retirees out helping flood victims