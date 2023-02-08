Govt to announce refocus of policies under Hipkins today

The Government is set to announce an official refocus of its policies today, following Prime Minister Chris Hipkins' recent appointment.

Hipkins and Deputy PM Carmel Sepuloni have previously emphasised that the cost of living and inflation are "front of mind" for the Government, while it's been speculated the RNZ-TVNZ merger, Three Waters and Auckland light rail could be wound back.

It comes after Cabinet was reshuffled last week, following Jacinda Ardern's resignation.

Hipkins has previously stressed his focus on the "core", "bread and butter issues".

Previewing the announcement, National Party leader Christopher Luxon was asked on Breakfast this morning what he would prioritise.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I can give them a list," he said. "I first and foremost would repeal Three Waters...we just don't think that's the right thing, to take assets out of local control and put them in mega entities.

"[And] the TVNZ-RNZ merger is a total, utter, insane waste of money."

Luxon added that National "don't see the need" for light rail, emphasising its cost and pointing to express busways as an alternative.

"We just think that's a poor use of money, we would use it on something else in terms of building up better public transport here in Auckland," he said.

Today's 3pm post-Cabinet media conference will be livestreamed on the 1News website.