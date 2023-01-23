Chris Hipkins discusses challenges ahead as PM job looms

Incoming prime minister Chris Hipkins began his term as Labour leader today, saying he wants "to make sure we are bringing people together" and stressing his focus on "those core issues" Kiwis are concerned about.

On Breakfast this morning, Hipkins said his feet have "barely touched the ground" after Labour's caucus confirmed his new role yesterday. He will be sworn-in as New Zealand's next prime minister on Wednesday.

"I'm really optimistic, I've had a huge amount of support, I think New Zealanders are giving me a fair hearing and I'm really looking forward to getting into it," he said, before emphasising his eagerness to refocus on the "bread and butter issues" that Kiwis face.

"That includes things like their grocery bills, their power bills, their mortgage interest rates."

Hipkins wouldn't be drawn on details of the plan to tackle those issues, however: "I'm not going to make specific policies up on the spot.

"What I do want to reassure New Zealanders is, we've heard that they want to see us focused on those core issues.

"[But] there aren't instant answers to something that's as big and as global as the sorts of challenges that we're facing at the moment."

He said it was a case of "controlling the things that we can, and supporting [New Zealanders] through the things that we can't".

When pressed on whether Three Waters might be repealed, Hipkins said he wouldn't preempt discussions that haven't been held yet, stressing that the policy had a cost of living element and aimed to save Kiwis money on rates.

"The imperative for reform is absolutely there," he said. "But I acknowledge New Zealanders haven't always understood exactly what it is that we're doing so we need to make sure we're taking a breath and...bringing New Zealanders along in that conversation."

He added that co-governance "means different things in different settings" and "shouldn't be a political issue".

"I want to make sure that we are bringing people together."

'Someone who gets things done' - Helen Clark

"I've got enormous confidence in Chris Hipkins," former prime minister Helen Clark told Breakfast this morning.

"He's had a lot of experience in the political system, around Parliament, as an MP and I think - looking from afar, as I do, at how the Government does - I've seen Chris Hipkins as someone who gets things done and I think that's what Kiwis want."

Clark also gave specific praise to Hipkins' focus on the "bread and butter issues".

"And I think you may see other things pushed to one side as not necessary, not now, let's focus on what matters most."

'The obvious choice' - commentator

Political commentator Ben Thomas said Hipkins was "the obvious choice" for Labour leader after Grant Robertson ruled himself out.

"He's the man for the job at this point, he's got a better chance of drawing a line under those unpopular policies than Ardern did or maybe Robertson did, [but] at the same time, much more of an uphill struggle for the party I think now."

Politics researcher Lara Greaves added that Robertson not being selected as deputy prime minister - the job Carmel Sepuloni was announced for yesterday - was to do with moving on from the "Gracinda" team.

"Now you can kind of see that a package is emerging a bit where Sepuloni and Hipkins have come out as more working class...in contrast to Grant and Jacinda who were both Wellington city centre, Auckland city centre and that urban liberal type of person.

"Just trying to flip it so they present more of a contrast between the Labour team and the National team."