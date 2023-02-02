Govt might scrap Auckland light rail, Opposition says

The Government says "no decision has been made on" Auckland's light rail project, but National has suggested that the project could be on the chopping block.

National's transport spokesperson Simeon Brown said the Government was setting itself up for "a massive back down".

Thus far, Transport Minister Michael Wood has not ruled out whether the infrastructure project will be de-emphasised under the Government's policy reprioritisation efforts.

"Labour is setting themselves up for a massive back down on light rail for Auckland with Michael Wood telling Stuff this week that the project is now up for review and failing to say he still backed the project," he said.

Speaking to Stuff, Wood said it would take a "couple of weeks" to confirm "the direction" of the project: "We are undertaking a stocktake about how we move things forward. We will be able to confirm the direction in a couple of weeks."

When asked if he was still committed to the project, the Transport Minister reportedly said the Government was "in general, committed to high-quality public transport".

Brown said: "If the reports are correct that Labour is finally considering scrapping the project, that should be welcomed."

An artist's impression of tunnelled light rail in Auckland. (Source: Supplied)

Brown issued his media statement on the issue this morning.

In response, a spokesperson for Transport Minister Michael Wood told 1News that "all" policies from the Government were currently under consideration.

"No decisions have been made on light rail, all of the Government's policies are currently being considered for reprioritisation as we focus on the issues that matter most to Kiwis.

"The Government is committed to providing Auckland with a joined-up mass rapid transport network," they said.

The proposed tunnelled light rail route. (Source: Auckland Light Rail)

Written parliamentary questions to Wood have revealed that $72 million has been spent on the project thus far.

Two weeks since Jacinda Ardern resigned, PM Hipkins has said the Government is looking to "refocus on core bread and butter issues" ahead of this year's general election.

A beleaguered project

Auckland light rail has been forecasted to cost about $15 billion in its initial business case.

As proposed, the new rail line will connect the city centre to Mt Roskill, Onehunga, Māngere, and the airport — with trains running up to every five minutes.

Last week, Auckland's mayor Wayne Brown said the "case for light rail was lighter than ever" and said he was instead focused on other priorities like a regionwide transport plan.

Light rail in the supercity has had a long history — having first been proposed by Auckland Transport in 2015. It was later adopted by former PM Jacinda Ardern as her first policy announcement as Labour leader in 2017.

At the time, she pledged the line would be completed to the airport within a decade.

Under the management of minister Phil Twyford, a central government-led process left the project moving at crawl speed — with accusations that New Zealand First blocked the project from proceeding in 2020.

In early 2022, Wood announced that the project would include large tunnelled sections underneath the Auckland isthmus. The project's projected costs had escalated significantly since the project was first pledged by Ardern.

None of Auckland's mayoral contenders fully backed the multi-billion dollar investment last year — including Labour's own endorsed candidate, who said a cheaper non-tunnelled option should've been chosen.