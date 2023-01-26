Cost of living, inflation 'front of mind' for Govt - Sepuloni

The cost of living and inflation rate are "front of mind" for the government, new deputy prime minister Carmel Sepuloni says.

Sepuloni - New Zealand's first Pasifika deputy prime minister - told Breakfast that she wouldn't pre-empt decisions made in new prime minister Chris Hipkins' planned cabinet reshuffle next week.

But, she is "really proud" of the work done in her portfolios to date.

"I like to think that with regards to social development in particular, we've taken New Zealanders with us on that journey."

Pressed on whether New Zealand's unemployment rate of 3.3% would rise if inflation descends, Sepuloni said: "There is a forecast there that says that that may happen, but compared to other countries, we are well positioned, better placed.

"That doesn't mean that there aren't New Zealanders out there that are feeling the pinch with inflation increases, and we absolutely have that front of mind...cost of living is front of mind for people."

She pointed to half-price public transport, fuel cost subsidies and scheduled changes to childcare subsidies as measures the government has taken to help Kiwis struggling with household costs.

No decisions have been made on extending half-price public transport beyond the current end date in March, Sepuloni added.

"It certainly made a difference in peoples' lives, and we haven't made any decisions about what may happen moving forward."

Later, asked about public housing and the beleaguered KiwiBuild scheme, Sepuloni said: "I do need to make the point that we did inherit the housing crisis...and we remain focused on the things that are important to New Zealanders.

"KiwiBuild is still happening and it still has meant that we've added to the housing stock, and that wouldn't have happened if we weren't as aspirational as what we were when we came into government.

"Responding to the realities of New Zealanders right now doesn't mean that you can't be aspirational for New Zealanders.

"We are both those things."