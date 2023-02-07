Football
1News

Young All Whites star joins former Champions League winners

3:13pm
New Zealand's Marko Stamenic falls hard after a challenge from an Australian player during the All Whites' loss at Eden Park.

New Zealand's Marko Stamenic falls hard after a challenge from an Australian player during the All Whites' loss at Eden Park. (Source: Photosport)

Young All Whites midfielder Marko Stamenic has been dubbed "Lord of the Midfield" by his new club for next season; former Champions League winners and defending Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade.

Stamenic's recruitment by Red Star was announced by the club this morning on social media alongside a playful photoshopped image featuring the 20-year-old reaching out for a golden ring in a nod to Lord of the Rings.

"Lord of the Midfield," the club said.

Stamenic will join the club after his current deal with FC Copenhagen expires at the end of the season; he rejected a new deal with the Danish Superliga club to sign a four-year deal with Red Star Belgrade.

It's the latest chapter in Stamenic's career in Europe with the Kiwi previously joining FC Copenhagen in 2020 after an impressive campaign with New Zealand at the 2019 under-17 World Cup.

That led to a Champions League debut last year playing against European powerhouses Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City as he earned regular starts for the club.

Marko Stamenic competes for the ball during the UEFA Champions League Playoff against Trabzonspor.

Marko Stamenic competes for the ball during the UEFA Champions League Playoff against Trabzonspor. (Source: Getty)

Despite the milestones, it wasn't enough to convince Stamenic to stay.

“We think Marko has developed well here, but we have to deal with the fact that he does not want to extend his contract,” Copenhagen sporting director Peter Christiansen said in January.

Stamenic's new deal has special family connections with his father being Serbian.

Red Star are currently eight points clear at the top of the Serbian SuperLiga ahead of Partisan and could guarantee a spot in next season’s Champions League should they claim a record 34th league title this year.

It would give them a chance to win a second Champions League title, having previously won the 1991 European Cup.

Football

SHARE

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Former Dilworth teacher jailed for 6 years for child sex abuse

2:02

Former Dilworth teacher jailed for 6 years for child sex abuse

17 mins ago

Analysis: Hipkins-Albanese meeting a promising start for trans-Tasman kinship

Analysis: Hipkins-Albanese meeting a promising start for trans-Tasman kinship

18 mins ago

Quake kills more than 4000, rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria

5:08

Quake kills more than 4000, rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria

33 mins ago

At least 36 dead, 630 homes unusable in Peruvian landslides

At least 36 dead, 630 homes unusable in Peruvian landslides

41 mins ago

Sophie Devine close to White Ferns return on eve of World Cup

Sophie Devine close to White Ferns return on eve of World Cup

53 mins ago

Prisoner who killed cellmate detained in hospital after diagnosis

Prisoner who killed cellmate detained in hospital after diagnosis
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

'No dickheads' at Chelsea? EPL club hires All Blacks guru Enoka

Former Chelsea and Newcastle forward missing after Turkey quake

How Manchester City came to face Premier League charges

Kane's milestone goal helps Spurs to victory over Man City