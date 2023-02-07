White Ferns survive early scare for warm-up win over Windies

The White Ferns have fought their way to a 32-run win over the West Indies in a T20 World Cup warm-up match this morning thanks in part to the steadying bats of Maddy Green and Brooke Halliday.

New Zealand - still without skipper Sophie Devine who is nursing a foot injury - was put in to bat first in Cape Town this morning and the call appeared to be working for the West Indies, with New Zealand's top order struggling.

Bernadine Bezuidenhout (3 runs) was the first to fall in just the second over before Georgia Plimmer (7) joined her four overs later.

Melie Kerr (2) was then dismissed in the following over before captain and opener Suzie Bates (30) finally fell as well in the 12th over, leaving the Kiwis 58/4.

That saw Halliday and Green at the crease together and the pair formed a strong partnership, adding 56 runs over the final eight overs to help their side post 123/5.

Green was the top scorer of the Kiwi innings with an unbeaten 47 off 37 balls while Halliday added 24 runs from 25 deliveries at the other end.

The White Ferns kept up the attack in the field with two wickets in the West Indies powerplay, dismissing opener and captain Hayley Matthews for 15 before Rashada Williams was also removed early for just five runs.

Shemaine Campbelle (26) and Chinelle Henry (23) gave the Windies a chance to chase down the Kiwi target but New Zealand used their bowling attack, particularly their spin, well to make the most of the slow conditions.

In the end, the Windies were limited to 91/7 in their 20 overs, handing New Zealand the win.

Melie Kerr finished with New Zealand's best figures, taking three wickets for 20 runs while Hayley Jensen, Eden Carson and Bates all chipped in with a dismissal as well.

The White Ferns have another warm-up match tomorrow night against England before their opening game against Australia on Sunday.