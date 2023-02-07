Sonny Bill Williams under fire over 'transphobic' social media post

Sport Now and former All Black and rugby league star Sonny Bill Williams is facing criticism for sharing a transphobic social media post.

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner retweeted a post from well-known anti-trans doctor Anastasia Maria Loupis.

Loupis said she "thanked God" her parents didn't let her transition at a young age.

Williams' endorsement sparked anger amongst followers who felt he shouldn't use his large online audience to spread anti-trans views.

Sonny Bill, I had a massive amount of respect for you, both as a rugby league & union player, and as a decent human being.



The sports star has almost 1 million followers on the platform.

"What an extremely disappointing stance from Sonny," advocate Shaneel Lal wrote on Twitter.

"As someone who has advocated for understanding and empathy for marginalised peoples, it’s jarring to see him perpetuate harm against one of the most vulnerable communities. I hope he sees the hypocrisy in his position."

"Well, this is disappointing," Alice Soper wrote in response to Williams' re-tweet.

"And I’m saying that as a girl who was tomboy and is now a butch lesbian, who understands you are who you are and the world is better for it."

The tweet has since been deleted.