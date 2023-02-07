NZ to provide $1.5m in support to Turkey and Syria after quakes

New Zealand will provide humanitarian support for Turkey and Syria following earthquakes that killed over 4000, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said today.

The support will take the form of a $1.5 million contribution to the International federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), two thirds of which will go to Turkey and one third to Syria.

The 7.8 magnitude quake, which rocked large swaths of southern Turkey and northern Syria, has prompted many of the world's governments to dispatch aid, personnel and equipment to help with rescue efforts.

"Aotearoa New Zealand is deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by these earthquakes," Mahuta said.

"We are playing our part in the global effort to support those at the centre of the devastation. By contributing directly to the IFRC appeals, emergency responders on the ground can benefit from additional assistance immediately."

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, speaking from a joint conference in Canberra with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, expressed "the condolences from the people of New Zealand to those in Turkey and in Syria".

"We know a little about earthquakes in New Zealand and the significant effects that they can have on people, so our hearts are with them."

Albenese also announced $10 million (NZ$10.91 million) in Australian humanitarian support for the affected countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed at least 29 New Zealanders are currently in Turkey and one in Syria.

However, there is currently "no information" to suggest any New Zealand nationals have been directly affected by the earthquake.