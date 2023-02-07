World
1News

Aftershock captured live on Turkish TV broadcast

12:51pm

The moment two consecutive aftershocks rocked the Turkish city of Malatya was captured on a live TV broadcast.

A Haber/A News reporter Yuksel Akalan was reporting on the 7.8 magnitude earthquake when the aftershocks struck, covering people in dust.

Akalan stopped to help a young girl in the aftermath.

"As we were heading to the rubble to (film) search and rescue efforts, there were two consecutive aftershocks with a loud noise and the building you are seeing on my left was brought down to earth," he said in Turkish.

"There is a lot of dust. A local resident is coming and he is covered in dust."

Thousands of people died in Turkey and Syria, amid fears the death toll will continue to mount.

WorldNatural DisastersMiddle EastUK and Europe

