Aftershock captured live on Turkish TV broadcast

The moment two consecutive aftershocks rocked the Turkish city of Malatya was captured on a live TV broadcast.

A Haber/A News reporter Yuksel Akalan was reporting on the 7.8 magnitude earthquake when the aftershocks struck, covering people in dust.

Akalan stopped to help a young girl in the aftermath.

"As we were heading to the rubble to (film) search and rescue efforts, there were two consecutive aftershocks with a loud noise and the building you are seeing on my left was brought down to earth," he said in Turkish.

"There is a lot of dust. A local resident is coming and he is covered in dust."

Thousands of people died in Turkey and Syria, amid fears the death toll will continue to mount.