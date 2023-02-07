New Zealand
Auckland's Big Gay Out postponed for a month after floods

3:34pm
Pride Flag.

Pride Flag. (Source: istock.com)

Auckland Pride's Big Gay Out has been postponed following the city's recent spate of extreme weather and flooding.

The event was set to be held at Coyle Park on Sunday, 12 February - it's now been pushed back a month to Sunday, 12 March.

Organisers said the decision came after the council told Auckland Pride it was unsafe to hold the event.

They said the new date "allows time for the council to repair any park damage and ensure it is safe to hold the event".

Around 15,000 people are expected to attend the event - with a number of artists and even politicians set to take the stage.

Big Gay Out is one of Auckland's largest rainbow community pride celebrations.

This year sees its return, after it was cancelled in 2022 due to the Covid-19 Omicron outbreak.

