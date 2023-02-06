Tropical cyclone may bring more heavy rain to North Island

A developing tropical cyclone in the Coral Sea could "possibly" bring more heavy rain to the upper North Island next weekend.

"If this system does pass close to the North Island, it will be another significant weather event potentially affecting vulnerable areas which are still recovering from recent severe weather," MetService warned in a statement today.

Meteorologist Jessie Owen said the expected cyclone's path and potential impacts will be clearer in the coming days.

"Impacts for New Zealand will be highly dependent on the path the cyclone could take, but may include strong winds, heavy rain, and large swells on eastern coasts if it passes close to the North Island," MetService said.

"It is important to emphasise that the cyclone's path is still uncertain as the system hasn't yet developed."

It comes as all remaining severe weather watches and warnings have been lifted after a week of wild weather for the North Island.

We're keeping our eyes on the tropics as a tropical low in the Coral Sea looks likely to develop into a tropical cyclone this week



"The front that moved up the country on Sunday has weakened and will clear the North Island tonight, taking with it the humid air which has been bringing heavy rain to northern areas and hot temperatures to the south," Owen said.

"It should start to feel a bit cooler this week."

People are advised to keep an eye on MetService's tropical cyclone activity bulletin for the latest.